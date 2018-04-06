Head to Head Survey: Achaogen (AKAO) & XBiotech (XBIT)

Achaogen (NASDAQ: AKAO) and XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Achaogen and XBiotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Achaogen -1,124.10% -83.14% -52.31% XBiotech N/A -46.91% -44.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Achaogen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of XBiotech shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Achaogen shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of XBiotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Achaogen and XBiotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Achaogen $11.18 million 48.60 -$125.61 million ($3.17) -3.83 XBiotech N/A N/A -$33.15 million N/A N/A

XBiotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Achaogen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Achaogen and XBiotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Achaogen 0 0 10 0 3.00 XBiotech 0 1 1 0 2.50

Achaogen currently has a consensus price target of $23.13, suggesting a potential upside of 90.33%. XBiotech has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.04%. Given XBiotech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XBiotech is more favorable than Achaogen.

Volatility and Risk

Achaogen has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBiotech has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

XBiotech beats Achaogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a pre-market biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company's lead product is Xilonix, which is also known as MABp1, a therapeutic antibody that neutralizes interleukin-1 alpha, which has completed Phase III clinical trial in Europe for the treatment of symptomatic and advanced colorectal cancer. It has also investigating its lead product candidate in various clinical trials for other inflammatory conditions, including vascular disease, type II diabetes, acne, psoriasis, pyoderma gangrenosum, and hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as staphylococcus aureus infection, influenza, and clostridium difficile infection diseases. XBiotech, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

