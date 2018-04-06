Xcerra Corp (XCRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on XCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcerra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Xcerra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xcerra from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Xcerra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xcerra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

In other Xcerra news, VP Pascal Ronde sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 277,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sii Investments Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of Xcerra during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Xcerra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Xcerra during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcerra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Xcerra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.79. 1,046,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,298. Xcerra has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.44, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.58.

Xcerra (NASDAQ:XCRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Xcerra had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Xcerra’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Xcerra will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xcerra

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.

