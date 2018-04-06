Xios One Day Volume Hits $893.00 (XIOS)

Xios (CURRENCY:XIOS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. Xios has a market cap of $158,096.00 and approximately $893.00 worth of Xios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Xios has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Xios coin can now be bought for about $0.0735 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinsMarkets, YoBit and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Xios alerts:

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00611533 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00006123 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003634 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00001491 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00027762 BTC.

Xios Profile

Xios (XIOS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Xios’ total supply is 2,149,688 coins. Xios’ official Twitter account is @xioscoin. The official website for Xios is www.xioscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xios is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. Xios transactions will be accommodated in block's size of 40mb. Additionally, Xios team aims to integrate a wallet providing users with E2E (exchange-to-exchange) messaging, Stealth Mixer, and Stealth Addresses. “

Xios Coin Trading

Xios can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, YoBit and CryptoBridge. It is not possible to buy Xios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xios must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Xios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.