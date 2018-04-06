Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:DEUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0837 per share on Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st.

NYSEARCA:DEUS opened at $31.96 on Friday. Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $33.87.

