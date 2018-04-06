Xylem Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,021 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,574% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 call options.

In other news, insider Tomas Brannemo sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $860,540.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.77, for a total transaction of $570,427.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,245 shares in the company, valued at $3,964,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,105 shares of company stock worth $1,540,907. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,130,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,668,000 after buying an additional 1,949,335 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Xylem by 5,143.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 772,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after buying an additional 757,827 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 31.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,002,000 after buying an additional 487,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 734,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,063,000 after buying an additional 472,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 47.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,542,000 after buying an additional 394,814 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem stock opened at $77.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13,797.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc is a water technology company. The Company designs, manufactures and services engineered solutions across a range of critical applications. It is an equipment and service provider for water and wastewater applications with a portfolio of products and services addressing the cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment.

