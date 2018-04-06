Head-To-Head Review: Wilshire Bancorp (NASDAQ:WIBC) vs. Yadkin Financial (YDKN)

Wilshire Bancorp (NASDAQ: WIBC) and Yadkin Financial (NYSE:YDKN) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Wilshire Bancorp and Yadkin Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wilshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Yadkin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Wilshire Bancorp and Yadkin Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wilshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yadkin Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Wilshire Bancorp and Yadkin Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wilshire Bancorp 35.54% 12.58% 1.45% Yadkin Financial 18.40% 5.41% 0.75%

Dividends

Wilshire Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yadkin Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Yadkin Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Yadkin Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Yadkin Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wilshire Bancorp beats Yadkin Financial on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wilshire Bancorp Company Profile

Wilshire Bancorp, Inc. (Wilshire) is a bank holding company, which offers a range of financial products and services primarily through its subsidiary, Wilshire Bank (the Bank), a California state-chartered commercial bank. The Bank has over 35 full-service branch offices in Southern California, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, New Jersey and the greater New York City metropolitan area. It also has approximately six loan production offices (LPOs) of which over four are utilized primarily for the origination of loans under the small business administration (SBA) lending program located in California, Colorado, Georgia and Washington, and approximately two are utilized primarily for the origination of residential mortgage loans located in Southern California. The Company has approximately $3.84 billion in total loans (net of deferred fees and including loans held-for-sale) and over $3.84 billion in deposits.

Yadkin Financial Company Profile

Yadkin Financial Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company conducts its business operations through its subsidiary, Yadkin Bank, which is a chartered community bank that provides services in approximately 110 branches across North Carolina and South Carolina. Yadkin Bank provides banking, mortgage, investment and insurance services to businesses and consumers across the Carolinas. It operates through a segment, which is providing general commercial banking and financial services to individuals and businesses located in North Carolina and South Carolina, and to customers in various states through its Small Business Administration (SBA) lending program. It offers various loans, such as commercial and industrial (C&I) loans and government-guaranteed loans. The Company’s investment securities portfolio includes the United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) obligations and securities guaranteed by the United States SBA. The Company’s primary source of funds is deposits.

