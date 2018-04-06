Yescoin Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (YES)

Yescoin (CURRENCY:YES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Yescoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Yescoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Yescoin has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Yescoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00719007 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003289 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00094984 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001485 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00028304 BTC.

About Yescoin

Yescoin (CRYPTO:YES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2017. Yescoin’s official Twitter account is @yescoin. Yescoin’s official website is yescoin.us.

Buying and Selling Yescoin

Yescoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Yescoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yescoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yescoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

