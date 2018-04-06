Yext (YEXT) Insider Tom Christopher Dixon Sells 12,500 Shares

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) insider Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $161,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tom Christopher Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 3rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $155,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 20,361 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $241,685.07.

On Tuesday, March 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $155,125.00.

On Tuesday, March 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $161,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $151,125.00.

On Tuesday, February 13th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $135,875.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $134,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $146,750.00.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $155,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Tom Christopher Dixon sold 12,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $152,125.00.

YEXT stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. 126,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,004. Yext has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $15.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1,129.44 and a PE ratio of -14.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Sunday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yext in the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,366 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Yext by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 48,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Yext by 438.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 87,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud in North America and Europe. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its PowerListings Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

