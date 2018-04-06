Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, March 20th.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on YIN. ValuEngine lowered Yintech Investment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Yintech Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yintech Investment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.00.

YIN stock opened at $9.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $646.92, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of -0.32. Yintech Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.37 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 19.38%. analysts forecast that Yintech Investment will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 26th. Yintech Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yintech Investment stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Yintech Investment Holdings (NASDAQ:YIN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

