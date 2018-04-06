YogaWorks’ (YOGA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) in a report published on Tuesday morning. Guggenheim currently has a $5.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:YOGA opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. YogaWorks has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $5.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in YogaWorks stock. Cowen Inc. purchased a new position in YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,035,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,867,000. Cowen Inc. owned about 6.31% of YogaWorks as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

About YogaWorks

YogaWorks, Inc builds and operates yoga studios under the YogaWorks and Yoga Tree brand names in the United States. The company provides yoga classes, workshops, teacher training programs, and yoga-related retail merchandise. It also offers online yoga instruction and programming services through its MyYogaWorks Web platform.

