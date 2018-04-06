Yum China (YUMC) Receives Daily News Impact Score of 0.14

News headlines about Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) have been trending somewhat positive on Friday, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Yum China earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.737461744724 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.51.

Shares of YUMC stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.55. 4,377,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,411. The company has a market capitalization of $15,379.74, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. Yum China has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Yum China will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

In related news, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $160,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan S. Linen bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,639,543.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

