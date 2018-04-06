Zacks: Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN) Given $18.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.48) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aileron Therapeutics an industry rank of 180 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In related news, major shareholder Apple Tree Partners Ii Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $135,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aileron Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 85,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 16,647 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRN remained flat at $$6.73 during trading on Thursday. 17,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,474. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.92 and a PE ratio of -3.80. Aileron Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). analysts forecast that Aileron Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc is a United States-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing a class of therapeutics called stapled peptides. It is also developing a pipeline of stapled peptide drugs across a range of therapeutic areas, including cancer, endocrine and metabolic diseases and inflammation.

