Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aegion Corp (AEGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $298.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) to post sales of $298.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aegion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $297.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $299.40 million. Aegion reported sales of $325.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegion will report full year sales of $298.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aegion.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Aegion had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $337.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aegion in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Hilliard Lyons cut Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $467,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,166,894.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael D. White sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $96,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEGN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aegion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Aegion by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEGN traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 77,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.24. Aegion has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.97, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.70.

About Aegion

Aegion Corporation (Aegion) is engaged in providing infrastructure protection and maintenance. The Company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection and Energy Services. The Company offers service solutions, including rehabilitation of water and wastewater pipelines with Insituform cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) products; fusible polyvinyl chloride products for rehabilitation; fiber reinforced polymer systems for rehabilitation and strengthening; cathodic protection for corrosion engineering control and infrastructure rehabilitation; pipe coatings for corrosion control and prevention; high density polyethylene (HDPE) pipe lining for corrosion control, abrasion protection and pipeline rehabilitation, and construction and maintenance of oil and gas facilities.

