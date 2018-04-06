Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avis Budget Group (CAR) Will Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) will announce ($1.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings. Avis Budget Group reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAR shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.12 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.25. 1,662,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,895. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,971.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 2.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAR. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,358,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 588,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 97,487 shares during the period.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

