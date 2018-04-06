Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $206.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to announce sales of $206.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Utilities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $214.90 million. Chesapeake Utilities posted sales of $185.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will report full year sales of $206.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.60 million to $685.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $707.95 million per share, with estimates ranging from $696.60 million to $719.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Chesapeake Utilities.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.85 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 9.41%.

CPK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $73.30. The company had a trading volume of 97,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,120. The company has a market cap of $1,179.25, a PE ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.22. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $66.35 and a 1 year high of $86.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.98%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Thompson sold 2,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $163,320.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,312,072.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 332,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 29,037 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,699,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. 62.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-analysts-anticipate-chesapeake-utilities-cpk-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-206-60-million.html.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in Delaware, Maryland, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.