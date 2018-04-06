Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (EFII) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Electronics For Imaging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Electronics For Imaging posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Electronics For Imaging.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

EFII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Electronics For Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Electronics For Imaging in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

EFII stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.00. 488,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,152. Electronics For Imaging has a 1-year low of $25.28 and a 1-year high of $51.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,238.62, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.89, a P/E/G ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

In other news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of Electronics For Imaging stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $241,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,620.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,960 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 92,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,407,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,558,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Electronics For Imaging by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period.

About Electronics For Imaging

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

