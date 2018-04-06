Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (MPAA) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Motorcar Parts of America Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motorcar Parts of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.72. Motorcar Parts of America posted earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Motorcar Parts of America.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. Motorcar Parts of America had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MPAA. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a report on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $26.00 price objective on Motorcar Parts of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of MPAA stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57.

Motorcar Parts of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Joffe Selwyn acquired 5,000 shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 140,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,691. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 6,612 shares of company stock valued at $140,356 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,954 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,974,000 after buying an additional 88,097 shares during the last quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fine Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,810,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,341,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 8.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,171,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after buying an additional 94,985 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 944,797 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,610,000 after buying an additional 41,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 694,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 59,767 shares during the last quarter.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-analysts-anticipate-motorcar-parts-of-america-inc-mpaa-to-announce-0-72-eps.html.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.