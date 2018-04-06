Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (PK) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Brokerages expect that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) will report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.89 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 43.23% and a net margin of 94.05%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Bank of America cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Nomura decreased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood cut Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.23.

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $26.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $5,817.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $29.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 17.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 170.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-analysts-anticipate-park-hotels-resorts-inc-pk-to-announce-0-61-eps-updated-updated.html.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a lodging real estate company. The Company has a portfolio of hotels and resorts. The Company operates through ownership segment, which includes all of its hotel properties. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 67 hotels and resorts with over 35,000 rooms located in the United States and international markets.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.