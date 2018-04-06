Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Republic Services (RSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) will post $2.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.41 billion and the highest is $2.43 billion. Republic Services reported sales of $2.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full-year sales of $2.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.05 billion to $10.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $10.53 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $10.46 billion to $10.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. UBS assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $67.45. 312,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,793,108. Republic Services has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $22,443.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.79%.

In related news, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $632,204.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,152.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 8,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $540,821.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,118 shares in the company, valued at $274,341.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,364 shares of company stock worth $2,050,341. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 178,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-analysts-anticipate-republic-services-rsg-will-announce-quarterly-sales-of-2-42-billion.html.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Republic Services (RSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.