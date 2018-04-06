Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Square Inc (SQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect Square Inc (NYSE:SQ) to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. Square posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $616.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.63 million. Square had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SQ. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Square from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Square from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

SQ traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.87. 14,182,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,606,598. The firm has a market cap of $18,894.29, a PE ratio of -458.70 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Square has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $58.46.

In other Square news, insider Hillary B. Smith sold 21,383 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $1,158,317.11. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,814 shares in the company, valued at $25,449,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,272 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $258,697.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,227,574.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,372,655 shares of company stock worth $62,988,834. 32.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Square by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 29,282 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at $3,535,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Leonetti & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Leonetti & Associates LLC now owns 118,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc (Square) is a commerce ecosystem. The Company enables its sellers start, run and grow their businesses. It combines software with hardware to enable sellers to turn mobile devices and computing devices into payments and point-of-sale solutions. Once a seller downloads the Square Point of Sale mobile application, they can take their first payment.

