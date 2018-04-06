Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) will report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.77). Voyager Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($1.20). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Voyager Therapeutics.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.32. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 697.03% and a negative return on equity of 63.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 16th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.73.

In other news, insider Bernard Ravina sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $59,532.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jane Henderson sold 17,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total transaction of $382,856.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $340,847.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,087 shares of company stock worth $1,588,741 over the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.79. 331,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,036. The firm has a market cap of $590.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 2.37. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $31.91.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company. The Company focuses on developing treatments for patients suffering from severe diseases of the central nervous system (CNS). The Company’s pipeline consists of programs for CNS indications, including advanced Parkinson’s disease; a monogenic form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); Huntington’s disease; Friedreich’s ataxia; frontotemporal dementia/Alzheimer’s disease, and severe chronic pain.

