Zacks: Analysts Expect Cadence Design Systems Inc (CDNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.37. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $501.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $28,447.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,496.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 44,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $2,004,115.26. Following the sale, the president now owns 377,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,969,625.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 162,110 shares of company stock worth $7,016,878. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,696,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,698,000 after buying an additional 659,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,075,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,090,000 after buying an additional 188,079 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,726,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,203,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,893,509 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,564,000 after acquiring an additional 140,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.39. 2,098,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $30.81 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10,737.71, a PE ratio of 51.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides solutions that enable its customers to design electronic products. The Company’s product categories include Functional Verification, Digital integrated circuits (IC) Design and Signoff, Custom IC Design and Verification, System Interconnect and Analysis, and intellectual property (IP).

