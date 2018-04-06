Zacks: Analysts Expect Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (CPSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Computer Programs and Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.29. Computer Programs and Systems posted earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Computer Programs and Systems.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $78.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CPSI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In other news, insider John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $36,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,511,025.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock valued at $800,858 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 57.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 75,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,536. Computer Programs and Systems has a twelve month low of $26.05 and a twelve month high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $410.61, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Computer Programs and Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

