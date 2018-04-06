Zacks: Analysts Expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) to post ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.62). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.36) to ($0.48). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.19).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 40,352 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 482,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 131,886 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,487,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3,989.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 363,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,241,000 after purchasing an additional 354,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,965,000. 48.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. 198,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.90 and a PE ratio of -8.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.35. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is developing drugs to improve the lives of cancer patients. Its drug candidate includes DCC-2618, DCC-3014 and Rebastinib. Its proprietary kinase switch control inhibitor platform, inhibit the activation of kinases.

