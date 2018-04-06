Zacks: Analysts Expect Kimco Realty Corp (KIM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.46 Million

Brokerages predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $299.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $294.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.83 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $289.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $299.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $310.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 35.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.52.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 3,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $51,680.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,790,134.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,753,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,825,000 after purchasing an additional 394,524 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,745,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,235,000 after buying an additional 1,959,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,119,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,639,000 after buying an additional 145,326 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,419,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,959,000 after buying an additional 661,103 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,238,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,907,000 after buying an additional 203,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,725,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,838,480. The company has a market capitalization of $6,028.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $23.03.

Kimco Realty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.74%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corporation is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, management, development and operation of open-air shopping centers, which are anchored generally by discount department stores, grocery stores or drugstores. As of June 30, 2017, the Company had interests in 510 shopping center properties, including 84 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), located in 32 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

