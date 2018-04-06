Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) will announce sales of $534.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $508.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $570.10 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $487.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $534.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.21 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $481.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 2,636 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total value of $377,501.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $183,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,128 shares of company stock worth $748,368 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,134,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,781,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,465,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,294,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 109,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 49,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAC traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,766. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12-month low of $97.56 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a market cap of $3,523.53, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

