Zacks: Analysts Expect Olin Co. (OLN) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.24. Olin posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $2.45. Olin had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Olin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price target on Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Olin from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

In related news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $286,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,985.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall W. Larrimore acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.28 per share, for a total transaction of $25,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olin stock opened at $30.78 on Monday. Olin has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,978.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

Olin Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of chemical products, and ammunition. The Company operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

