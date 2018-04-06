Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $562.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $562.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $555.20 million to $568.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $514.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ResMed will report full-year sales of $562.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. ResMed had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $601.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie cut shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.17.

In related news, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,885 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total value of $487,083.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,792.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $197,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,199,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,139 shares of company stock worth $4,595,966 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 507.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after acquiring an additional 235,734 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in ResMed by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 722,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,184,000 after acquiring an additional 229,030 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ResMed by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,870,000 after acquiring an additional 214,122 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,562,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in ResMed by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 180,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after acquiring an additional 123,279 shares during the period. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed stock opened at $98.33 on Thursday. ResMed has a 1 year low of $67.04 and a 1 year high of $104.78. The company has a market cap of $13,971.13, a P/E ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.00%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing, distribution and marketing of medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat and manage respiratory disorders, including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular disease and other diseases.

