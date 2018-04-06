Zacks: Analysts Expect SBA Communications Co. (SBAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $453.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) will post sales of $453.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SBA Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $456.39 million and the lowest is $450.38 million. SBA Communications reported sales of $423.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SBA Communications will report full-year sales of $453.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SBA Communications.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $1.60. SBA Communications had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $443.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim set a $172.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

NASDAQ:SBAC traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.92. 1,144,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SBA Communications has a fifty-two week low of $118.21 and a fifty-two week high of $177.67. The company has a market cap of $19,859.79, a PE ratio of 198.74, a P/E/G ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92.

SBA Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Duncan Cocroft acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.29 per share, for a total transaction of $83,645.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,832.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is an independent owner and operator of wireless communications tower structures, rooftops and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications. The Company’s operating segments include site leasing and site development. The site leasing business includes segments, domestic site leasing and international site leasing.

