Zacks: Analysts Expect Stone Energy Co. (SGY) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Stone Energy Co. (NYSE:SGY) will report $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stone Energy’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Stone Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stone Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SGY shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Stone Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.38.

Shares of NYSE:SGY traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.37. 178,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,163. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Stone Energy has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGY. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Stone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Stone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stone Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stone Energy by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stone Energy Company Profile

Stone Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and operation of oil and gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of approximately 32.5 million barrels of oil equivalent.

