Zacks: Analysts Expect TE Connectivity Ltd (TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.59 Billion

Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) will report $3.59 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 billion and the lowest is $3.58 billion. TE Connectivity posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year sales of $3.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.22 billion to $14.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $14.85 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.59 billion to $15.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.09.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Lynch sold 76,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.48, for a total value of $7,731,050.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,848,478.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total transaction of $1,124,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 428,934 shares of company stock worth $43,693,283 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.8% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Trust Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 178,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $104.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36,304.21, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.06. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $71.93 and a one year high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 46.24%.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. is a technology company. The Company designs and manufactures connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers connectivity and sensor technologies.

