Zacks: Analysts Expect The Medicines Company (MDCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.79 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO) will report sales of $8.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.25 million to $11.59 million. The Medicines reported sales of $24.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Medicines will report full year sales of $8.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.03 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.66 million per share, with estimates ranging from $11.71 million to $74.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow The Medicines.

The Medicines (NASDAQ:MDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.71 million. The Medicines had a negative return on equity of 316.40% and a negative net margin of 1,035.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.19) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Medicines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other The Medicines news, Director William Crouse sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,020.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of The Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Medicines by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period.

Shares of MDCO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.13. 119,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,371.45, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.65. The Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.21.

The Medicines Company Profile

The Medicines Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on advancing the treatment of acute and intensive care patients through the delivery of medicines to the hospital marketplace around the world. It markets Angiomax (bivalirudin), Ionsys (fentanyl iontophoretic transdermal system), Minocin (minocycline) for injection and Orbactiv (oritavancin).

