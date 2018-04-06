Zacks: Analysts Expect Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.36 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) to post sales of $521.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $514.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $528.40 million. Vista Outdoor reported sales of $578.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $521.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.24 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $581.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.98 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

VSTO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Vista Outdoor to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.79.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $16.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.56, a PE ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTO. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Vista Outdoor by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

