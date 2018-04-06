Zacks: Analysts Set $36.00 Price Target for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (CHT)

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $36.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 212 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.77. 115,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,310. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $38.03. The company has a market cap of $29,090.44, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services. The Company’s segments include Domestic fixed communications business, which is engaged in the provision of local telephone services, domestic long distance telephone services, broadband access and related services; Mobile communications business, which is engaged in the provision of mobile services, sales of mobile handsets and data cards, and related services; Internet business, which is engaged in the provision of HiNet services and related services; International fixed communications business, which includes international long distance telephone services, international leased line services, international data services, satellite services, and information and communication technology (ICT) and other international services, and Others, which is engaged in the provision of non-telecom services.

