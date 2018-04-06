Zacks: Analysts Set $41.00 Target Price for Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Ltd – (NASDAQ:HCM) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $41.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hutchison China MediTech an industry rank of 176 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th.

Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. Hutchison China MediTech has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $42.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in Hutchison China MediTech in the 4th quarter worth $1,237,000. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hutchison China MediTech Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (Chi-Med) is a China-based, globally-focused healthcare group. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. Its Innovation Platform focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics in oncology and autoimmune diseases for the global market.

