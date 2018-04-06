Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (BANR) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) will post $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.83. Banner reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). Banner had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.25.

In related news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $45,977.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth A. Larsen sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $50,856.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $120,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banner by 242.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,494,000 after purchasing an additional 327,377 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Banner by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,008,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 92,317 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Banner by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 121,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 63,867 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 463,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 60,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Banner by 220.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 37,909 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANR traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. 180,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,699. Banner has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a market cap of $1,825.68, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 33.44%.

Banner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 28th that authorizes the company to buyback 1,620,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

