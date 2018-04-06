Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. Core Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 58.25%. The firm had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Core Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $115.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. ABN Amro lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $116.30 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Core Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.39.

Shares of NYSE:CLB traded up $4.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. 425,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,679. The stock has a market cap of $4,591.76, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.55 and a 12 month high of $121.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLB. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $77,449,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 567,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after purchasing an additional 332,620 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $32,005,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 1,087.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 315,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,143,000 after purchasing an additional 288,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA lifted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management CA now owns 4,793,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,153,000 after purchasing an additional 250,830 shares during the last quarter.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

