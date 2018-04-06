Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eBay (EBAY) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities analysts expect that eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) will report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. eBay reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that eBay will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. eBay had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $51.00 price target (up from $46.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. SunTrust Banks upgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on eBay and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.46.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.09. 5,973,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,649,496. eBay has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $40,270.66, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 31st that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Stephen Fisher sold 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $992,007.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,990.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Devin Wenig sold 134,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $5,729,296.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 642,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,410,267.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 393,202 shares of company stock valued at $16,971,727. 6.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/06/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-ebay-ebay-to-announce-0-53-eps.html.

About eBay

eBay Inc (eBay) is a commerce company, which operates through its Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. The Company connects buyers and sellers around the world. Its platforms enable sellers around the world to organize and offer their inventory for sale, and buyers to find and purchase it.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eBay (EBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.