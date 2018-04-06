Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Global Payments Inc (GPN) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.17. Global Payments reported earnings of $0.85 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full-year earnings of $5.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Global Payments had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPN. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Jaffray raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Nomura increased their target price on Global Payments from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $111.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Global Payments has a 12 month low of $76.47 and a 12 month high of $118.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17,525.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $626,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.62, for a total value of $62,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,675 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,652,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Global Payments by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Global Payments by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc is a provider of payment technology services. The Company provides payment and digital commerce solutions. The Company operates through three segments: North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s segments primarily provide payment solutions for credit cards, debit cards, electronic payments and check-related services.

