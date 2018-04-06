Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KAR Auction Services Inc (KAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $933.05 Million

Brokerages expect KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) to announce $933.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $923.64 million and the highest is $942.70 million. KAR Auction Services reported sales of $866.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full-year sales of $933.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.94 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $890.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $882.22 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KAR Auction Services from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KAR Auction Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

In related news, insider Rebecca C. Polak sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $2,472,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa A. Price sold 2,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $118,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,751 shares of company stock worth $3,495,282 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,391,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,299,000 after acquiring an additional 850,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $354,508,000 after buying an additional 825,974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,631,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,430,000 after buying an additional 748,589 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,501,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,818,000 after buying an additional 644,093 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 139,965.7% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 588,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after buying an additional 587,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.38. 1,409,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,911. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $7,459.69, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. KAR Auction Services has a 52 week low of $40.27 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.03%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc is a provider of whole car auction services in North America, and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: ADESA, Inc (ADESA Auctions or ADESA), Insurance Auto Auctions, Inc (IAA) and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC).

