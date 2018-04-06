Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.47 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) to report sales of $3.47 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.48 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $3.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.69 billion to $16.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $16.17 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $16.03 billion to $16.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 60.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on JWN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $49.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.92.

JWN traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.07. 764,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,005,739. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,049.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in Nordstrom by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 43,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Nordstrom by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 114,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc is a fashion specialty retailer in the United States. The Company’s segments include Retail and Credit. As of March 20, 2017, the Company operated 344 the United States stores located in 40 states as well as an e-commerce business. The Company also offers its customers a variety of payment products and services, including credit and debit cards.

