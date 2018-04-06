Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Parsley Energy (PE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $338.13 Million

Analysts predict that Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) will announce sales of $338.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Parsley Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $315.00 million and the highest is $354.37 million. Parsley Energy posted sales of $200.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 68.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parsley Energy will report full year sales of $338.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Parsley Energy.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $311.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Parsley Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PE. SunTrust Banks set a $34.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase set a $45.00 price target on Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, insider Bryan Sheffield purchased 189,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.34 per share, with a total value of $4,991,430.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,533,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,780,879.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.66 per share, with a total value of $51,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,204.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PE. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 18,144,801 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $534,183,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,709,178 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $150,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,307 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 6,101,167 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $179,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,132 shares in the last quarter. Tide Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,093,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,808,000. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 6,978,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,106,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Parsley Energy has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,664.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.50.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, production, exploration, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, its acreage position consisted of 219,747 net acres, including 174,392 net acres in the Midland Basin and 45,355 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and 241.0 net producing horizontal wells and 731.5 net producing vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 416.4 MMBoe.

