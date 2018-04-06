Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Robert Half International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Robert Half International reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Robert Half International will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.47 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.87 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.75 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Robert Half International.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

In related news, CEO Harold M. Messmer, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $5,806,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 130,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $7,334,208.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 499,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,965.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 457,247 shares of company stock valued at $25,936,679 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 47,875.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Robert Half International by 405.1% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.89. 1,063,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,208,020. The company has a market cap of $7,193.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.22. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $60.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 43.08%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides specialized staffing and risk consulting services. The Company provides these services through its divisions, including Accountemps, Robert Half Finance & Accounting, OfficeTeam, Robert Half Technology, Robert Half Management Resources, Robert Half Legal, The Creative Group and Protiviti.

