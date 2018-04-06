Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Triumph Group (TGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $830.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) to announce $830.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.20 million and the highest is $862.02 million. Triumph Group posted sales of $919.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $830.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $775.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Barclays began coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Triumph Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

In other Triumph Group news, Director Joseph Silvestri sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $102,576.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 105,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 13,044 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period.

Triumph Group stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 659,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,119. Triumph Group has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $34.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,311.34, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Triumph Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.45%.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aero structures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, Precision Components, and Product Support.

