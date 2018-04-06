Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) will report sales of $252.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.59 million to $254.21 million. Vonage posted sales of $243.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vonage will report full year sales of $252.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $254.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.19 million. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Vonage’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

VG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vonage from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Summit Redstone reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.41.

NYSE:VG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 1,643,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,202. The firm has a market cap of $2,435.35, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.09. Vonage has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $2,545,652.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,243,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,575,395.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Valerie Kahn sold 9,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $106,219.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,646.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,330 and have sold 2,228,591 shares valued at $23,400,007. Company insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vonage by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 81,710 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $671,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vonage by 77.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 183,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. is a provider of cloud communications services for businesses and consumers, and consumer and communication solutions across multiple devices. The Company operates through two segments: Business and Consumer. For business services customers, the Company provides cloud-based unified communications as a service (UCaaS) solutions, consisting of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable session initiation protocol (SIP) based voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) network.

