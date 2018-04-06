Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) to report $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Federal’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Washington Federal posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Washington Federal.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 30.20%. The firm had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.98 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. BidaskClub lowered Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAFD. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 212,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,103 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,279,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 441,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,317. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $2,957.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Washington Federal announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

