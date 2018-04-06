Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $580,000.00

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to announce sales of $580,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $1.16 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S reported sales of $1.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year sales of $580,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 million to $2.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $940,000.00 to $2.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ASND shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Sunday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 12,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.98. The company had a trading volume of 64,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,893. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in applying its TransCon technology to develop sustained release prodrug therapies with several product candidates in clinical and preclinical development. The Company is developing its product candidate, TransCon human growth hormone (TransCon hGH) for once-weekly administration to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) and other indications.

