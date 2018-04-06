Zacks: Brokerages Expect Compressco Partners Lp (CCLP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Compressco Partners Lp (NASDAQ:CCLP) will announce earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Compressco Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Compressco Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compressco Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compressco Partners.

Compressco Partners (NASDAQ:CCLP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $83.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.15 million. Compressco Partners had a negative net margin of 13.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Compressco Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Compressco Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $8.00 price objective on Compressco Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Compressco Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Shares of Compressco Partners stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.01. 55,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,579. Compressco Partners has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $276.12, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Compressco Partners by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,950,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,140,000 after buying an additional 131,654 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Compressco Partners by 60,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compressco Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $1,150,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Compressco Partners by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 350,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 111,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Compressco Partners by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,627,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after buying an additional 324,027 shares in the last quarter. 29.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compressco Partners Company Profile

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

