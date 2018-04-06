Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corium International (CORI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) to report sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Corium International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.57 million to $7.57 million. Corium International posted sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Corium International will report full year sales of $7.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.97 million to $33.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $39.28 million per share, with estimates ranging from $38.82 million to $39.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corium International.

Corium International (NASDAQ:CORI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Corium International had a negative net margin of 148.07% and a negative return on equity of 403.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 million.

CORI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Corium International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Corium International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corium International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Corium International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of CORI stock traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.40. Corium International has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $384.72, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences Maste Perceptive bought 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $6,395,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $595,640.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corium International by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 18,416 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Corium International in the second quarter worth about $263,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corium International

Corium International, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of specialty pharmaceutical products in transdermal and transmucosal delivery systems. It offers Clonidine Transdermal Delivery System (TDS), a treatment for hypertension; Fentanyl TDS, a treatment for the management of chronic pain, including cancer-related pain; and Crest Whitestrips for teeth whitening.

