Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.57 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to post sales of $5.57 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.53 billion and the highest is $5.59 billion. Dollar Tree reported sales of $5.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.75 billion to $23.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.25 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $23.71 billion to $24.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTR shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James Financial set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.39.

DLTR traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $98.72. 3,007,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,971,552. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $65.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $23,154.50, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, Director Conrad M. Hall acquired 10,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.83 per share, for a total transaction of $918,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 799 shares in the company, valued at $73,372.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert H. Rudman sold 2,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $258,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,861 shares of company stock worth $1,398,752. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dollar Tree by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its position in Dollar Tree by 6,912.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates variety retail stores in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care products, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; various merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods, which include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

